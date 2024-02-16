Bringing The World Home To You

PMJA 2024 Award Submission: Embodied's "Stuttering out loud"

WUNC
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:19 PM EST
Charnel Hunter

Host Anita Rao speaks to two speech language pathologists with personal connections to stuttering: Dr. Derek Daniels breaks down what it was like for him to grow up as a Black, gay man who stutters, and Jia Bin shares why she only recently stopped trying to hide her stutter — and how moving from the U.S. to China offered her the opportunity to shift her perspective on her own speech patterns.
