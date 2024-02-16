PMJA 2024 Award Submission: Embodied's "Stuttering out loud"

Host Anita Rao speaks to two speech language pathologists with personal connections to stuttering: Dr. Derek Daniels breaks down what it was like for him to grow up as a Black, gay man who stutters, and Jia Bin shares why she only recently stopped trying to hide her stutter — and how moving from the U.S. to China offered her the opportunity to shift her perspective on her own speech patterns.
In the Embodied’s July 14 episode “Mixed,” host Anita Rao talks with two biracial college seniors, folks in the midst of establishing their own identities, about navigating everything from "Where do I belong?" to "How do I date?" Plus, she hears wisdom from a life coach who specifically helps mixed race adults heal, find community and tell new stories about their identity.
Host Anita Rao reconnects with the woman who changed her thinking on incarceration: her college thesis adviser Ashley Lucas. Ashley, a professor of theatre and drama at the University of Michigan, reflects on her father's 20-year prison sentence and the untold stories of families navigating incarceration from the outside.