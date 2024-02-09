RTDNA 2024 Award Submission: Embodied's "Mixed" Podcast Episode

In the Embodied’s July 14 episode “Mixed,” host Anita Rao talks with two biracial college seniors, folks in the midst of establishing their own identities, about navigating everything from "Where do I belong?" to "How do I date?" Plus, she hears wisdom from a life coach who specifically helps mixed race adults heal, find community and tell new stories about their identity.
Host Anita Rao reconnects with the woman who changed her thinking on incarceration: her college thesis adviser Ashley Lucas. Ashley, a professor of theatre and drama at the University of Michigan, reflects on her father's 20-year prison sentence and the untold stories of families navigating incarceration from the outside.