RTDNA 2024 Award Submission: Embodied's "Mixed" Podcast Episode

WUNC
Published February 9, 2024 at 10:54 AM EST
Charnel Hunter

In the Embodied’s July 14 episode “Mixed,” host Anita Rao talks with two biracial college seniors, folks in the midst of establishing their own identities, about navigating everything from "Where do I belong?" to "How do I date?" Plus, she hears wisdom from a life coach who specifically helps mixed race adults heal, find community and tell new stories about their identity.
