Beck Announces New Album 'Hyperspace,' Shares Two Singles

Now over 30 years into his storied, genre-hopping career, the always-multivalent Beck has announced a new album, Hyperspace, out November 22. Accompanying the album announcement are two singles: "Hyperlife," a glowing pool of synth pads and swirling vocals, and "Uneventful Days," a syrupy rainforest banger. The pair are wildly different yet both somehow trademark Beck, a testament to his wide-ranging sound. ("Saw Lightning," which came out in April, is also set to be on the album.)

Hyperspacemay push Beck's sonic palette even further into hip-hop territory, as it features extensive co-writing and co-production from Pharrell Williams, who contributed to the three singles released from it so far. (Other collaborators include Sky Ferreira, Chris Martin, Terrell Hines and Paul Epworth.) It'll be Beck's first studio album since 2017's Colors, which won Best Alternative Music Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 61st Grammy Awards.

