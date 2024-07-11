WUNC Music announces First In Music: A North Carolina music blog from WUNC

This week, WUNC Music is excited to unveil "First In Music," a brand-new blog to highlight the new music you need to hear by the North Carolina's most exciting and interesting artists. From the up-and-comers you should keep an eye on, to the legends you already love.

WUNC WUNC's Brian Burns DJing at Surf Club in Durham, North Carolina.

The blog and playlist will be maintained by me, Brian Burns, from WUNC Music.

I've been with the station for eight years now and my favorite part of the job is turning people on to new music that I know they'll love. I'm really excited to continue that mission with a North Carolina focus on the First In Music blog.

I also have a particular passion for music from North Carolina. I love living in the state that birthed Elizabeth Cotten, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, George Clinton, The dB's, Little Brother, and so many other legends.

I moved to Asheville in 1998 and to the Triangle in 2001. Since then, I've worked at local record stores and local record labels around the area.

I listen to music all day every day and love connecting with other people who share my passion. On the weekends you can most likely catch me DJing somewhere local or out at a show.

We're kicking things off with brand new music from three artists I love — MJ Lenderman, The Foreign Exchange, and Skylar Gudasz.

You can also follow along with the First In Music playlist on Spotify here, where over time we'll build a playlist that sounds distinctly like North Carolina.

I want this playlist and blog to reflect the state's broad musical tastes and would love to have you along for the ride. You can always send suggestions to me at music@wunc.org.

And follow us on Instagram at @wuncmusic.

Keep an eye out for more exciting new initiatives from WUNC Music coming soon.