WUNC to discontinue AAA music service and HD2 signal

Effective June 30, WUNC will discontinue its triple-A streaming music service and HD2 signal. This decision comes after careful consideration of our strategic goals and the resources required to maintain the service. While the original goal for WUNC Music was to secure a terrestrial signal, the shifting economic and listening dynamics of broadcast radio have made that challenging.

Our commitment to music culture remains strong as we pivot to engage audiences in new and innovative ways. By realigning our resources, we aim to bring more music coverage to our original programs, website, and social media channels. Our goal is to solidify WUNC's position as an important source of information for the music scene in the Triangle and beyond. This strategic shift will allow us to better serve our community by providing richer, more diverse content that highlights the dynamic music culture of North Carolina.

WUNC Music Director, Brian Burns, will be transitioning to our digital news team, where he will continue to tell important stories about the music culture of North Carolina. His deep connections within the Triangle music scene and his passion for storytelling will enhance our news coverage, newsletters, social media, and on-air programs. We are excited to see how Brian will continue to highlight the vibrant and diverse music communities across our state, ensuring that their voices are heard and celebrated.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Brian for his outstanding work and unwavering commitment. His contributions have truly made a difference, and we look forward to his continued impact on all of our content initiatives. WUNC remains dedicated to serving our listeners with the highest quality content and are excited about the opportunities ahead.