Trump Star Is Walled In; Past Presidents' Hair Up Close And Personal

Published July 21, 2016 at 7:17 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A wall went up this week, the kind Donald Trump is calling for. It has keep out signs and is topped with razor wire. But it's only 6 inches high, and an LA street artist built this wall around Trump's Hollywood star. That might make Trump's hair stand on end. But how about the hair of our forefathers? During this campaign, a museum in Philadelphia has put the locks of presidents from Washington to Jackson on display. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
