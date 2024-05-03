Pro-Palestine rally at UNC-Chapel Hill continue Friday morning

A group of more than 100 people continued their protest against the Israel-Hamas war and demonstrated support for Palestine on Friday morning on and near the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

The protest began with chants and sign-waving at the Peace and Justice Plaza – in front of the U.S. Post Office on East Franklin Street. Demonstrators told WUNC they felt more comfortable protesting there than on-campus.

Students are marching in the road pic.twitter.com/HFZIDlSghH — Brianna Atkinson (@batkinson2501) May 3, 2024

Students then began marching, through campus and down Franklin Street, blocking traffic and graduation portraits, as they walked and chanted: “Free Palestine!”

The short-lived protest that began a bit before 8:30 a.m. had mostly dispersed by 10 a.m.

This demonstration came just days after Tuesday’s protest, where 30 people were arrested and the U.S. flag was removed from a pole near Polk Place on-campus. In the wake of that protest, UNC-Chapel Hill administrators closed a campus social justice hub. Meanwhile, organizers with Republican political ties set up a fundraiser for frat members who held up the U.S. flag after it was replaced by a Palestinian one. Protests began last Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.