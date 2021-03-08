Morning Edition

-
Voting technology companies are using lawsuits to take on false claims that they were involved in stealing the 2020 election. They say the flood of election disinformation has hurt their bottom line.
NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Florida, who was part of a group that visited the U.S. southern border on Monday to witness the migrant surge and response first-hand.
Over the weekend, a seven-month old kangaroo hopped about a mile away from her home — a farm in Scottsville. At that age, the marsupial should still be in her mother's pouch to keep warm and develop.
Drake recently released Scary Hours 2, a mini-album with three songs on it, and those songs all debuted in the top-three spots of the Billboard Hot 100. No other artist has ever pulled this off.
One of the justice's former clerks, Amanda Tyler, worked with her on the collection that includes historic opinions and arguments from earlier years when she appeared as a lawyer before the top court.
More European countries are suspending use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports that some recipients developed blood clots. The vaccine is not authorized in the United States.
With all the talk about domestic terrorism, you might assume there's a law against it. There's not. The storming of the Capitol has again raised the question about whether one is needed.
NPR's A Martinez talks to Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice, and a member of the LGBTQ community, about Pope Francis' statement that Catholic clergy can't bless same-sex relationships.
NPR's Rachel Martin talks again with Cassie Piggott, who lives in Tennessee, and Rosie Reid, who lives in California, about helping their children navigate virtual learning during the pandemic.
Some European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Purdue Pharma, maker of OxyContin, files bankruptcy plan. Two men are arrested for assaulting an officer during the insurrection.