Due South

NC News Roundup: UNC Chapel Hill protests, tragedy in Charlotte; updates on school vouchers

By Jeff Tiberii
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Polk Place Israel Palestine Protest
Peyton Sickles
/
for WUNC
Law enforcement officers clash with demonstrators protesting the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, near Polk Place on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill

On Monday, an armed suspect opened fire on Charlotte law enforcement officials seeking to issue a warrant. Four officers were killed, four more were injured and the suspect was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police disbanded an encampment of pro-Palestinian protestors at UNC Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

Legislators consider an expansion of the state's school voucher program.

These stories and more are covered on this week's NC News Roundup.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Korie Dean, higher education reporter, The News & Observer

Nick de la Canal, host and reporter at WFAE in Charlotte

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
