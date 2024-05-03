NC News Roundup: UNC Chapel Hill protests, tragedy in Charlotte; updates on school vouchers

On Monday, an armed suspect opened fire on Charlotte law enforcement officials seeking to issue a warrant. Four officers were killed, four more were injured and the suspect was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police disbanded an encampment of pro-Palestinian protestors at UNC Chapel Hill on Tuesday.

Legislators consider an expansion of the state's school voucher program.

These stories and more are covered on this week's NC News Roundup.

Guests

Liz Schlemmer, education reporter, WUNC

Bryan Anderson, freelance reporter, creator of the “Anderson Alerts” newsletter

Korie Dean, higher education reporter, The News & Observer

Nick de la Canal, host and reporter at WFAE in Charlotte

Reuben Jones, Washington Reporter covering North Carolina, Spectrum News