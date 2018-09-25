How Facebook Is Undermining Democracy

There are over 2.2 billion people who use Facebook at least once a month. The social networking site is one of the largest companies in the world and Forbes has ranked Facebook as one of the most valuable brands.

The goal of Facebook is to connect users but Siva Vaidhyanathan says the social media site is actually turning users against each other. Vaidhyanathan is the author of “Antisocial Media: How Facebook Disconnects Us And Undermines Democracy” (Oxford University Press/2018). He is also the Robertson Professor of Media Studies and director of the Center for Media and Citizenship at the University of Virginia.

The author talks to host Frank Stasio about the historical and legal context of Facebook and why he says the website is making democracy more challenging. Vaidhyanathan will be the keynote speaker at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Tuesday, Sept 25 at 7 p.m. in Carroll Hall for the tenth-annual First Ammendment Day.