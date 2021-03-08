-
Guest host Charlie Shelton-Ormond discusses how social media has facilitated an influx in personal connections, activism and misinformation during the pandemic.
-
Do you say please and thank you to your smart speaker? With each update, technology inches closer towards a greater understanding of the human condition.…
-
Do you say please and thank you to your smart speaker? With each update, technology inches closer towards a greater understanding of the human condition.…
-
The Raleigh Police Department released body camera footage on Wednesday evening of an officer’s non-fatal shooting of Javier Torres. A judge authorized…
-
The Raleigh Police Department released body camera footage on Wednesday evening of an officer’s non-fatal shooting of Javier Torres. A judge authorized…
-
2.5 billion people around the world play video games. From Words With Friends to League of Legends, games are revolutionizing how we relate to one…
-
2.5 billion people around the world play video games. From Words With Friends to League of Legends, games are revolutionizing how we relate to one…
-
Earlier this fall Twitter banned political advertising on its platform. This includes ads that reference a political candidate, party, election or…
-
Earlier this fall Twitter banned political advertising on its platform. This includes ads that reference a political candidate, party, election or…
-
For almost 15 years, fans of The Real Housewives franchise have reveled in the explosive verbal and physical brawls that take place on screen. Pair that…