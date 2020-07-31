Bringing The World Home To You

Youth Radio
WUNC Youth Reporters
2020 Youth Reporting Institute
The 2020 cohort of the Youth Reporting Institute and their work.

WUNC Youth Reporters' Virtual Listening Party!

North Carolina Public Radio | By Lindsay Foster Thomas
Published July 31, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT
kamaya_0.jpg

It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.

And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, the program was hosted for the first time online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WUNC Youth Reporting Institute (@wuncyouthvoices) on Jun 2, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

Youth reporters had access to virtual trainings and learned about radio journalism with the help of Zoom, Instagram and cell phone recording apps.  The result was a summer of skill-building and new ways of making connections with their communities.

Now, it's time to celebrate!

Join the students of the 2020 Youth Reporting Institute for a virtual listening party from 3-5pm* on Saturday, August 8th that will feature their audio work and conversations with them about the stories that are important to their development as the next generation of journalists. RSVP below!

*After the listening party, be sure to join us for the afterparty with DJ CMack from 5-6pm on WUNC's Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WUNC Youth Reporting Institute (@wuncyouthvoices) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:31pm PDT

Tags

Youth RadioWUNC EventsYouth Reporting Institute2020 Youth Reporting Institute
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas
