WUNC Youth Reporters' Virtual Listening Party!

It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.

And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute. This year, the program was hosted for the first time online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WUNC Youth Reporting Institute (@wuncyouthvoices) on Jun 2, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

Youth reporters had access to virtual trainings and learned about radio journalism with the help of Zoom, Instagram and cell phone recording apps. The result was a summer of skill-building and new ways of making connections with their communities.

Now, it's time to celebrate!

Join the students of the 2020 Youth Reporting Institute for a virtual listening party from 3-5pm* on Saturday, August 8th that will feature their audio work and conversations with them about the stories that are important to their development as the next generation of journalists. RSVP below!

*After the listening party, be sure to join us for the afterparty with DJ CMack from 5-6pm on WUNC's Facebook page.