Prominent civil rights leader William Barber criticizes Charlotte's transit tax from pulpit

Prominent civil rights leader William Barber II spoke against Charlotte’s proposed 1-cent tax for roads and transit from the pulpit Sunday, saying it would hurt low-income residents who have been negatively impacted by recent property tax increases.

Barber became famous last decade leading the Moral Monday movement in Raleigh after Republicans took control of state government. He is the most high-profile leader to speak against the tax, which has so far enjoyed broad support among Mecklenburg County’s political, religious and nonprofit leaders.

Barber spoke at First Baptist Church West off Oaklawn Avenue.

“They say the bus will come a few minutes faster,” Barber said from the pulpit. “But if the bus comes faster, but you gotta pay more, both in terms of the fee and the tax.”

He also said the bus may come faster but it will only “take you to a low-wage job because the politicians won’t fight for you to have a living wage.”

Charlotte’s roads and transit plan would raise roughly $25 billion over the next 30 years. Forty percent of the money would be dedicated to roads, 40% would be dedicated to rail transit and 20% to buses and new on-demand microtransit, which is like Uber.

Charlotte has pledged to increase the frequency of more than a dozen of its busiest bus routes from having buses arrive every 20 minutes to every 15 minutes. Those routes travel through low-income areas like Statesville Road, Beatties Ford Road and South Tryon Street.

It’s unclear what Barber meant by the politicians not fighting for a living wage. But earlier this summer, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles cast a deciding vote against sending to a committee a request by the Service Employees International Union to improve the working conditions of contract workers at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

Barber also said the transportation plan would lead to displacement of low-income residents. The city of Charlotte, however, has said it has set money aside for anti-displacement efforts, and that it will work to ensure there is affordable housing along rail lines that are built.

He also said it’s important that frequent transit users serve on the governing body for a new transit authority that would be created if the tax is passed. The Metropolitan Transit Commission has pledged to ensure some transit riders are appointed.

Barber’s criticisms echoed points made by Charlotte activist Robert Dawkins of Action N.C. Dawkins, along with former Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former City Council member Braxton Winston, are some of the few people who are against the tax.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance is leading a $3 million campaign to convince Mecklenburg County voters of the plan’s necessity ahead of the November referendum.

Mecklenburg Commissioners voted 8-1 on Wednesday to place the tax on the ballot. During public comments before the vote, supporters of the plan packed the Government Center, with many wearing white t-shirts that said “Yes For Meck.”

Many said that the plan isn’t perfect, but that the region needs a way to handle its explosive growth.

Attorney Charles DeLoach said the plan can be amended over time but that the region can’t wait.

Tonya Jameson of the group Leading on Opportunity said "This referendum is our chance to make a big leap for everyone. Yes, it's bold. Yes, there will be lumps. But we can't afford to do nothing."

If voters say yes, Mecklenburg County’s general sales tax would increase by one percentage point, to 8.25%. The city of Charlotte has said the average household would pay $240 a year.