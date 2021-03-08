-
Host Anita Rao talks about how emojis get created with Charles Carson, the managing editor of Duke University Press’ linguistics journal, American Speech, and a member of the Unicode emoji subcommittee. Susan Herring, professor of information science and linguistics at Indiana University Bloomington, also joins to talk about the linguistic use of emoji. Rao also gets hot takes on emoji usage from two teenagers: high school seniors Ellie Stevens and Amanda Tsuetaki, who are also a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute.
-
Many college students are experiencing the longest winter break of their school careers. That’s because most universities extended their breaks to avoid…
-
A day in the life of any college student is nothing short of hectic. However, my first semester as a junior at NC Wesleyan College was on a whole…
-
For people of the Jewish faith, fall is a time of celebration and self-reflection. The High Holidays began with Rosh Hashanah and wrapped up this past…
-
WUNC Youth Reporter Manzili Kokayi highlights how local artists and activists are producing art during lockdown to cope with and amplify the lives taken…
-
This summer, WUNC is meeting some of the North Carolinians who are "Calling for Change" in the wake of recent high-profile killings of Black Americans.In…
-
Many students at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill are trying to focus through feelings of frustration over being asked to leave a week into…
-
Each summer, WUNC reporters share the coffee station with high school students. The dozen or so youth mingle with our staff and dip their toes into audio…
-
It's been a summer unlike any other for students in North Carolina.And just as students have had to adapt to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, so…
-
I’ve lived in Chapel Hill my whole life. I live with my mom, dad, older brother Alex, two dogs, Rex and Bear, and my grandmother.My grandma has lived with…