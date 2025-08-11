Continue the Journey: Embodied “Transformed” Resources and Digital Zine
The stories shared during "Transformed: Live Stories of Reinvention" were just the beginning. We’ve curated a special collection of Embodied podcast episodes, transformative reads and thought-provoking media to help you dive deeper into the themes of renewal, reinvention and reimagining relationships.
Whether you're looking to reflect, reconnect, or restart, this resource page is your companion for continued exploration — including our Transformed Playlist, recommended books, insightful podcasts and inspiring websites that echo the spirit of the event.
|BOOKS
|Queer Sex: A Trans and Non-Binary Guide to Intimacy, Pleasure and Relationships by Juno Roche
|Pleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good by adrienne maree brown
|Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science that will Transform Your Sex Life by Emily Nagoski
|The Ethical Slut by Janet Hardy and Dossie Easton
|Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connection by Emily Nagoski
|With Sprinkles on Top: Everything Vanilla People and Their Kinky Partners Need to Know to Communicate, Explore and Connect by Stefani Goerlich
|Hot and Unbothered: How to Think About, Talk About, and Have the Sex You Really Want by Yana Tallon-Hicks
Reignited: A zine to help find the spark again in your relationships
With help from sex therapist Dr. Krista Nabar, we describe in this zine how folks struggling with their relationships can get unstuck and find the spark again.
Keep the transformation going. Let the conversations spark new chapters.