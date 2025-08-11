Bringing The World Home To You

Continue the Journey: Embodied “Transformed” Resources and Digital Zine

WUNC | By Kamaya Truitt
Published August 11, 2025 at 10:33 AM EDT
A woman wearing glasses peers out of a curtain with the silhouette of a body on it; in the foreground is a microphone. Text across the top says "Transformed: A Variety Show from WUNC's Embodied."

The stories shared during "Transformed: Live Stories of Reinvention" were just the beginning. We’ve curated a special collection of Embodied podcast episodes, transformative reads and thought-provoking media to help you dive deeper into the themes of renewal, reinvention and reimagining relationships.

Whether you're looking to reflect, reconnect, or restart, this resource page is your companion for continued exploration — including our Transformed Playlist, recommended books, insightful podcasts and inspiring websites that echo the spirit of the event.

PODCASTS ONLINE
Shameless SexCarolina Sexual Wellness Center
The Sex and Psychology PodcastNot Your Crumpled Flower
“Queer Sex Ed” (from It Gets Better)Oh Joy, Sex Toy website
Thunder Thighs and Bedroom EyesOMGyes.com
Self-Compassion Community
Scarleteen.com
Sex Positive Families

BOOKS
Queer Sex: A Trans and Non-Binary Guide to Intimacy, Pleasure and Relationships by Juno RochePleasure Activism: The Politics of Feeling Good by adrienne maree brown
Come As You Are: The Surprising New Science that will Transform Your Sex Life by Emily NagoskiThe Ethical Slut by Janet Hardy and Dossie Easton
Come Together: The Science (and Art!) of Creating Lasting Sexual Connection by Emily NagoskiWith Sprinkles on Top: Everything Vanilla People and Their Kinky Partners Need to Know to Communicate, Explore and Connect by Stefani Goerlich
Hot and Unbothered: How to Think About, Talk About, and Have the Sex You Really Want by Yana Tallon-Hicks

Reignited: A zine to help find the spark again in your relationships

With help from sex therapist Dr. Krista Nabar, we describe in this zine how folks struggling with their relationships can get unstuck and find the spark again.

Keep the transformation going. Let the conversations spark new chapters.
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute. In 2023, Truitt transitioned to the Director of Community Partnerships and Events to help WUNC increase audience engagement by producing events that provide contextual information around stories that matter to the communities who engage with the stationTruitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
