Alani Rouse (They/She) is a multi-media artist, healer, and community organizer. She is originally from Eastern North Carolina and has called Bull City home for over ten years. Alani graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Bachelor’s Degree in African-American & African Diaspora Studies. When Alani is not loving on community and using the world as their creative muse, they love reading books, spending time with their family and collecting vinyls.