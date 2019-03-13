The Supreme Court Moves Further Left and Congressional District Races Heat Up

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Court of Appeals Judge Mark Davis to the North Carolina Supreme Court. Davis succeeds Cheri Beasley who last month became the first African-American woman to serve as a supreme court justice for the state.

These appointments shift the balance of power to six Democrats and one Republican, which has sparked outrage from GOP lawmakers like Senate leader Phil Berger who accused him of being “the hyper-partisan he has long condemned.” WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the new high court and the protests from Republicans. Tiberii also has an update on the races for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts. The filing period ended last week for the 3rd Congressional district with 26 candidates in the race. In the 9th, candidates have until the end of the week to file for a special election primary scheduled for May. Tiberii also talks about two news updates from the Triad: Winston-Salem removed a confederate monument from its downtown after months of legal wranglings with the United Daughters of the confederacy. And Wake Forest University is one of the institutions named in the college admission bribery scandal.