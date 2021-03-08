Confederate Monuments

-
Officials in North Carolina's Iredell County have voted to move a Confederate memorial that has stood outside the court house for more than a century.The…
This story was updated at 3:23 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2020.While the Confederacy lasted just a bit longer than four years, its memory has lived on for lifetimes…
The Asheville City Council voted to remove the third and final Confederate monument from Asheville’s Pack Square Tuesday night. The 65-foot Vance Monument…
Asheville City Council voted Tuesday night to accept the recommendation from a task force to remove the Vance Monument from downtown Asheville's Pack...
Protesters are drenched with sweat as they make the mile-and-a-half walk from Burlington to Graham on a hot July day.These Black Lives Matter protesters…
The North Carolina city of Asheville is considering removing the names of slave owners and other people associated with discrimination from some streets…
Gaston County commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night to move a Confederate monument that has stood in front of the courthouse since 1912.
There were tense moments in Graham over the weekend, as Black Lives Matter demonstrators came face-to-face with Confederate sympathizers.Graham Mayor…
A UNC Chapel Hill commission voted Friday to recommend removing the names of four prominent white supremacists from campus buildings. The resolution will…