Political Junkie: How Will The GOP Respond To The Push To Impeach Rosenstein?

House Republicans on Wednesday filed articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The lawmakers, including Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), say Rosenstein has withheld documents from Congress and has mishandled his job overseeing the special counsel investigation. The move demonstrates a widening division within the GOP on the handling of the probe into President Trump.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the impact of the filing as well as Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s secret recording and an upcoming special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.