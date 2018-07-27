Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Political Junkie: How Will The GOP Respond To The Push To Impeach Rosenstein?

AP_18198608604257.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP Photo
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., right, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, its founding member, take questions at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 17, 2018.

House Republicans on Wednesday filed articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The lawmakers, including Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), say Rosenstein has withheld documents from Congress and has mishandled his job overseeing the special counsel investigation. The move demonstrates a widening division within the GOP on the handling of the probe into President Trump.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with the Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the impact of the filing as well as Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s secret recording and an upcoming special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsKen RudinThe Political Junkie
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao