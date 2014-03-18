Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Book Was Better Than The Movie...Or Was It?

"The book was so much better than the movie." It is a refrain we have all heard. But sometimes the film version exceeds the expectations of the written tale.

Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, return to The State of Things to talk with host Frank Stasio about literary adaptations in film.

But first, we want to hear from you. What is your favorite book that became a film? Or your least favorite?

Send us an email (sot@wunc.org) with your name, city and favorite or least favorite adaptation. Tweet us at @state_of_things or use the hashtag #sotmovie. Your suggestion may be included in the show.

