Bill To Repeal NC Renewables Program Makes A Slow Comeback

The North Carolina Renewables Program, instated in 2007, requires utility companies to produce a percentage of sales from efficiency efforts or renewable sources. The program has since pushed North Carolina up in solar farm research and also created jobs during a recession. Efforts to repeal the program have recently been introduced to the House and Senate, claiming that the programs will have a negative impact on the economy. John Murawski, a reporter for the News and Observer, will join host Frank Stasio to discuss the progress of the bills to repeal the NC Renewables Program.

