Rep. John Szoka identifies himself as an "oddball" Republican.A fourth term member of the North Carolina House from Cumberland County, Szoka is an ally of…
North Carolina isn’t rich in coal, natural gas or oil deposits, but it has more hogs than nearly any other state. And for many years, people have been…
The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline promises to bring huge quantities of cheap natural gas to North Carolina, which could slow growth for solar…
The dank, dark tunnel deep inside the Cowans Ford Dam—about 100 feet or so below the water line of Lake Norman north of Charlotte—is where I learn a…
The 429-page state budget, released just before midnight Monday, contains plenty of provisions that will affect the future of the environment in North…
More than 1.2 billion people in the world live without electricity. Former Duke Energy CEO Jim Rogers wants that figure to change. After a career at the…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $63 million in loans and grants for its Rural Energy for America Program.U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom…
Locals around here call the flatlands west of Elizabeth City “The Desert.” What was once a swamp was drained by timber companies, and, finally, became…
The North Carolina General Assembly is considering legislation to limit the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards. Proponents say tax incentives and…