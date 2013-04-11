Celebrated Minster Comes Home

The Rev. Dr. James Forbes spent 18 years as the senior minister of the Riverside Church in New York City, one of the nation’s most prominent pulpits, but his journey began in North Carolina. Dr. Forbes grew up in Raleigh, and in the 1960s, he pastored churches in Wilmington and Roxboro.

This weekend, he’s returning to his home state for the regional conference of anti-hunger organization Bread for the World. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Forbes about the keynote address he'll deliver in Greensboro on Saturday.