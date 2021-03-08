-
North Carolina ranks fifth in the nation for having the most seniors and children who don’t know where their next nutritional meal will come from as they…
Carolina Public Press is taking a year-long look at hunger and food insecurity in Western North Carolina. “The Faces of Hunger” addresses many widely…
The partial federal government shutdown has food bank operators nervous that they could lose food distributions from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.…
Plenty of people blame feeling angry on being hungry and this year the Oxford English Dictionary added the word “hangry” as a colloquial blend of the two.…
When Andy Fisher co-founded the Community Food Security Coalition in 1994, he had a clear goal of advocating for food security. During his 17 years…
Five days a week and twice on Saturdays, a 26-foot-long truck filled with food stops at various schools in Guilford County.Families arrive by car and by…
Homelessness and hunger are two big issues that plague the Triad. Since 2006, North Carolina has seen a 56 percent increase in homeless children and…