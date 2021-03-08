-
Research shows daters 50 and older are more likely than younger ones to say it’s very important that online dating profiles include race and political…
Reverend William Barber of Goldsboro delivered the homily at the official prayer service for the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden on Thursday.Barber…
The Pachamama, La Virgen, Parvati, Ala, Hera, the Cailleach, and the White Buffalo Calf Woman. Devotion to a masculine god was not always as widespread as…
Karleigh King stands on her front porch, warming up her voice while her kids are down for naptime. This is her new normal, singing hymns at home, not with…
Throughout American history, faith-based communities and leaders have been at the forefront of many civil and political movements. This is especially...
How did images of Jesus end up on our clothes? Historian Lynn Neal aims to answer that question in her latest book “Religion in Vogue: Christianity and…
The parents of the man accused in the attack on the Poway synagogue in San Diego have condemned the attack as shocking and evil. A family attorney says they will not pay for his legal defense.
The Rev. Rob Lee is a descendant of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee and an advocate for social justice. Despite his family history, Lee has…