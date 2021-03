As Christmas draws nearer, we are flooded with images of Santa Claus. He is perhaps our most iconic symbol of the holiday. The modern Santa Claus is based on the legends of Saint Nicholas, or Nicholas of Myra from the 4th Century. Adam English is Associate Professor of Religion at Campbell University and author of “The Saint Who Would Be Santa Claus” (Baylor University Press/ 2012). He joins host Frank Stasio to discuss the historical origins of Santa Claus.