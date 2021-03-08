-
Any other year, Americans would be gearing up for the big Thanksgiving travel weekend; traffic jams and long lines at the airport would just be a reality…
-
Fifteen years ago, Allan Gurganus gifted NPR listeners a 22-minute meandering tale from the perspective of a mall pet store manager during the holidays.…
-
Fifteen years ago, Allan Gurganus gifted NPR listeners a 22-minute meandering tale from the perspective of a mall pet store manager during the holidays.…
-
The post-holiday season is a time when many people look back at the memories that were made, and the money that was spent. According to behavioral…
-
Christmas is no time to take a holiday from recycling. That's according to Raleigh Environmental Coordinator Bianca Howard.She said the amount of trash…
-
Writer David Sedaris is back as Crumpet the department store elf who finds little joy in the holidays. He first read from his "Santaland Diaries" on Morning Edition in 1992.
-
Marshall Rauch made a name for himself as the first Jewish senator in North Carolina. Before that he played basketball for Duke, fought in World War II,…
-
Marshall Rauch made a name for himself as the first Jewish senator in North Carolina. Before that he played basketball for Duke, fought in World War II,…
-
Retail spending is expected to jump this winter, and residents of Cary can afford the seventh-highest holiday spending budgets in the country. That's…
-
It all started in 1955 with a misprint in a Colorado newspaper and a call to Col. Harry Shoup's secret military hotline. Shoup played along with the tiny voice who called, and a tradition was born.