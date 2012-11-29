Latino Health and 287(g)

Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to partner with state and local police. Those officers are allowed to enforce federal immigration law. Critics say that the program leads to racial profiling of minorities and makes immigrants fearful of reporting crime in their own communities.

Though the program is quietly being phased out, six counties and one city in North Carolina still have it. Wake Forest School of Medicine and El Pueblo hosted a forum to talk about the impact that 287(g) had on health access for Latinos. Host Frank Stasio talks about immigrant healthcare with Scott Rhodes, a professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine; and Florence Siman, the health program director at El Pueblo.