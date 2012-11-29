Bringing The World Home To You

Latino Health and 287(g)

Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act allows United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement to partner with state and local police. Those officers are allowed to enforce federal immigration law. Critics say that the program leads to racial profiling of minorities and makes immigrants fearful of reporting crime in their own communities.

Though the program is quietly being phased out, six counties and one city in North Carolina still have it. Wake Forest School of Medicine and El Pueblo hosted a forum to talk about the impact that 287(g) had on health access for Latinos. Host Frank Stasio talks about immigrant healthcare with Scott Rhodes, a professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine; and Florence Siman, the health program director at El Pueblo.

The State of ThingsSection 287(g)ImmigrationHealthRacial Profling
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Shawn Wen
Shawn Wen joined the staff of The State of Things in March 2012 and served as associate producer until February 2014.
