North Carolina has a significant number of local, niche and pasture based meat producers and consumers, but it lacks enough processors to make the farm to market meat supply chain run as smoothly as possible. On December 3rd and 4th, people involved in all aspects of the meat business in North Carolina will gather in Bermuda Run to work on streamlining the process during the Carolina Meat Conference. Host Frank Stasio gets a preview, including the keynote address by Temple Grandin, with guests Casey McKissick, the Coordinator for NC Choices, a project of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems; and Johnny Rogers of Rogers Cattle Company.