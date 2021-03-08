-
The sweet potato is North Carolina's state vegetable and it’s a cornerstone of agriculture in the Tar Heel State.No state produces or exports more of the…
It's a beautiful and crisp autumn day on the Lucas Farm in Montgomery County.The sounds of cars whizzing by and birds chirping disturb the quiet…
Sankofa Farms was originally supposed to be a school garden in which middle school students could get away from the pressures of the classroom and get…
The nation’s meat supply was declared ‘critical infrastructure’ by the White House Tuesday. The order detailed that ‘the closure of a single large beef…
Grocery clerks and delivery drivers are on the frontlines alongside healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus. But, unlike nurses, coming in contact…
Earlier this week, Earth Fare suddenly announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy, surprising its 3,000 employees who are still awaiting the details of their…
Many people could have worn flip-flops in the last days of 2019. The week before New Year’s Eve featured 70 degree days — but it was not a fluke.…