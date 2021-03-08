-
Sankofa Farms was originally supposed to be a school garden in which middle school students could get away from the pressures of the classroom and get…
North Carolina's winter weather has been unpredictable -- swinging quickly from spring-like temperatures to snow and back. If that continues, those…
Long before he was CEO of Office Depot, Bruce Nelson was a young kid who had to work to earn his keep.The boy who delivered newspapers and swept factory…
A nonprofit in Alamance County is celebrating the second anniversary of its working farm. Benevolence Farm provides housing and jobs for North Carolina…
Growing up on his family’s farm in southern Alabama, Private First Class Tyler Dunn thought his future lay in agriculture.“Our family farm, we’ve got…
An interracial farmer’s co-op built upon the principles of cooperative communalism existed for 20 years in rural Mississippi. Scholar Robert Hunt Ferguson…
For close to two decades, Richard Joyner fought to get away from the farms of Pitt County, North Carolina. He grew up in a family of sharecroppers and…
