Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness

cocktail2.gif

Alexandra Fuller's first book, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight" (Random House/2001) was an international bestseller. It chronicled her childhood in colonial Africa as her family moved from impoverished farm to impoverished farm, landing in Rhodesia in time for the country’s war of independence. With her ubiquitous cocktail and gun, Fuller's mother Nicola was the stand out character of that memoir. Now, after two other books, a move to Wyoming and three children, Fuller is back with another book about Africa. This one is her mother's own story, told in the same unflinching style that made Fuller's first book such a huge hit. Fuller reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight, but first she joins host Frank Stasio to discuss "Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness " (Penguin Books/2012).

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAfrica
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Susan Davis
See stories by Susan Davis