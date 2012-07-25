Alexandra Fuller's first book, "Don't Let's Go to the Dogs Tonight" (Random House/2001) was an international bestseller. It chronicled her childhood in colonial Africa as her family moved from impoverished farm to impoverished farm, landing in Rhodesia in time for the country’s war of independence. With her ubiquitous cocktail and gun, Fuller's mother Nicola was the stand out character of that memoir. Now, after two other books, a move to Wyoming and three children, Fuller is back with another book about Africa. This one is her mother's own story, told in the same unflinching style that made Fuller's first book such a huge hit. Fuller reads at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tonight, but first she joins host Frank Stasio to discuss "Cocktail Hour Under the Tree of Forgetfulness " (Penguin Books/2012).