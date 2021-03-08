-
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged that there was a software error in this and in an earlier deadly crash of the 737 Max aircraft and said the company knows how to "eliminate the risk."
Jean Michel Dissake was an economics student at the University of Douala in Cameroon when he made a radical shift: He left school and spent the next nine…
Tutu Alicante grew up in Equatorial Guinea, a small nation on the western coast of Central Africa. The country is one of the largest oil producers in…
What is home? For many in Africa and its diaspora, the meaning of the word "home" has been altered, deconstructed and recreated by external forces like…
Some of the world’s top animal behaviorists are leading a groundbreaking study of lions and hyenas for the Smithsonian Channel series Killer IQ: Lions vs.…
For indigenous tribes in Kenya, land is everything. The land is where their cattle graze, where children play and where crops grow. But the market for…