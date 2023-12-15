Bringing The World Home To You

The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied Radio Show

Living with adult acne in the era of ‘perfect skin’

By Gabriela Glueck,
Anita Rao
Published December 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST
An illustration of a white person in profile. The person has long brown hair tucked into the collar of their dark blue shirt. They are wearing large gold earrings, plum-colored lipstick and heavy eye makeup in white, black and purple shades. There are pimples and acne scars along their jawline, and three star-shaped pimple patches on their cheekbones that match the colors of their eye makeup. The background is light purple with white flowers.
Charnel Hunter

In this digital age of flawless, perfect, poreless skin, dealing with adult acne can be incredibly isolating. Two skinfluencers and a photographer open up about their acne journeys, the pressure for perfect skin, and the work they are doing to normalize one of the world’s most common skin conditions.

Between the ages of 12 to 24, nearly 85% of people will experience acne. But for many folks, this experience extends far beyond the mid-twenties cut-off.

That was the case for acne skinfluencer Patsy Chem. When she was in her early 20s, after an ovarian cyst removal and a buildup of stress, Patsy’s face went from clear to severe in only three months.

Host Anita Rao talks with Patsy about her acne experience and how she ultimately learned to divorce her sense of self from her physical appearance. Skin-focused photographer Peter DeVito also joins the conversation to talk about his acne journey and ongoing “Acne Normalization” portrait project.

Cassandra Bankson also sits down with Anita to talk about her transition from an acne-ed adolescent/adult to a medical aesthetician, model and skinfluencer. They dive into the myth of perfect skin and the responsibility of being today’s skincare influencers.

Special thanks to Lavinia Rusanda, Brian Turner, Susan, Kendra Daniels and Scott Lew for their contributions to this show!

Gabriela Glueck
Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
