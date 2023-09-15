Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships. Gabriela graduated from Duke University with an MFA in Experimental and Documentary Arts and a specialization in audio journalism. Prior to working at Embodied, Gabriela worked as a freelance reporter/producer for the Eat This Podcast, a research assistant and vox pop reporter for Scene on Radio and as a podcast intern at Click Here. In addition, Gabriela has produced a variety of independent audio projects and short films.