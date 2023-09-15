Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A young woman with green eyes and brown, curly hair just past her shoulders. She is wearing a salmon-colored sweater and smiling in the afternoon sun.

Gabriela Glueck

Producer, "Embodied"

Gabriela Glueck is a producer for Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, health and relationships. Gabriela graduated from Duke University with an MFA in Experimental and Documentary Arts and a specialization in audio journalism. Prior to working at Embodied, Gabriela worked as a freelance reporter/producer for the Eat This Podcast, a research assistant and vox pop reporter for Scene on Radio and as a podcast intern at Click Here. In addition, Gabriela has produced a variety of independent audio projects and short films.