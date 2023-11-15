Due South talks with North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger

A conversation with Phil Berger, leader of the North Carolina Senate. The Republican from Rockingham County is the most powerful figure in state politics.

1 of 2 — Phil Berger 4.jpg Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature. Erin Keever / WUNC 2 of 2 — Phil Berger 5.jpg Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate Leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature. Erin Keever / WUNC

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii visited his office at the NC General Assembly in downtown Raleigh for a conversation that covered a range of topics – 2024, abortion, redistricting, medical marijuana, and why Senator Berger has a stuffed possum in his office.

Guest

Sen. Phil Berger, North Carolina Senate Leader

