The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Due South talks with North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published November 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
NC Senate Leader Phil Berger
Erin Keever / WUNC
NC Senate Leader Phil Berger

A conversation with Phil Berger, leader of the North Carolina Senate. The Republican from Rockingham County is the most powerful figure in state politics.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature.
1 of 2  — Phil Berger 4.jpg
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature.
Erin Keever / WUNC
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate Leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature.
2 of 2  — Phil Berger 5.jpg
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks with NC Senate Leader Phil Berger in his office at the state legislature.
Erin Keever / WUNC

Due South’s Jeff Tiberii visited his office at the NC General Assembly in downtown Raleigh for a conversation that covered a range of topics – 2024, abortion, redistricting, medical marijuana, and why Senator Berger has a stuffed possum in his office.

Guest

Sen. Phil Berger, North Carolina Senate Leader

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco