The North Carolina General Assembly’s state government watchdog agency will soon be shuttered, according to the offices of the legislature’s Republican…
The North Carolina General Assembly session begins in earnest Wednesday with Republican majorities still in place after the November election. And…
The North Carolina legislature passed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 Thursday, which allocates the nearly $1 billion left of federal CARES Act money. One…
Following the orders of Governor Roy Cooper, work crews on Saturday and Sunday removed three Confederate monuments outside the state capitol in Raleigh.…
As the Republican leader of the state Senate, Phil Berger is the most powerful man in North Carolina politics. For weeks, he's been pushing for random…
State lawmakers adjourned today without taking up a vote on overriding Governor Roy Cooper's budget veto. Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) made it…
The most powerful politician in North Carolina was accused of misusing campaign funds this week.But Phil Berger's staff says this is much ado about…
State Senate Leader Phil Berger is using campaign funds to pay for a townhouse he and his wife are leasing in Raleigh.The central question here is whether…
As the calendar nears replacement, WUNC brings you a special hour-long radio program about the last decade in North Carolina politics.Right Turn is the…
Leaders of the North Carolina legislature said a proposal to change the state's business incentive program is not connected to rumors of Apple opening a…