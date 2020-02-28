WUNC Politics Live! Rural Concerns, And The Week Before Super Tuesday

A two-for this week, recorded at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill in front of a live audience. 

Since the last census a decade ago, urban areas in the state have gained the population and the power. Patrick Woodie, head of the NC Rural Center, explains the push for rural broadband, Medicaid expansion, and for every last North Carolinian to be counted in 2020. 

Then, our WUNCPolitics Podcast regulars on the left and the right — Rob Schofield of the progressive NC Policy Watch and Becki Gray of the conservative John Locke Foundation — discuss the crowded races on the Super Tuesday primary ballot ... besides the Democratic presidential contest. 


