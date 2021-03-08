Medicaid Expansion

-
North Carolina lawmakers start a new legislative session this week at a time when partisanship and bitterness nationwide have reached a peak.After rioters…
-
North Carolina’s 2.36 million Medicaid recipients are in for a big change next July. That’s when the state’s Medicaid system will be transformed into a…
-
Down-ballot Democrats struggled in North Carolina’s 2020 elections. While Gov. Roy Cooper garnered a hefty lead over his challenger, Republicans furthered…
-
There were new calls this week for the reopening of business across North Carolina — there was even a protest in Raleigh against the governor's…
-
A two-for this week, recorded at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill in front of a live audience. Since the last census a decade ago, urban areas in the state…
-
North Carolina remains among the dozen or so states that haven't agreed to expand Medicaid to more of the working poor amid a lingering budget stalemate…
-
People seeking health care in rural Warren County have waited a long time for good news. Now they're celebrating.Residents who live in the county, on the…
-
Expanding Medicaid eligibility to cover more low income North Carolinians could lead to 37,000 new jobs in the state. That's the projection from a George…
-
North Carolina Democrats at the legislature are trying to build momentum to expand Medicaid to more low-income residents now that some House Republicans…
-
North Carolina legislators completed their court-ordered redistricting this week. Lawmakers were working on a swift turnaround and, for more transparency,…