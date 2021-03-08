NC Rural Center

-
A two-for this week, recorded at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill in front of a live audience. Since the last census a decade ago, urban areas in the state…
A recent report from the North Carolina Rural Center shows small businesses in rural North Carolina have been disappearing at what some call an alarming…
The North Carolina Rural Center is holding its 2014 Rural Assembly today in Raleigh. It’s been two years since the last gathering.2013 was not a good year…
Most of the money formerly under the oversight of the once-powerful Rural Center has officially reverted to the state. Until recently, the non-profit…
State lawmakers in Raleigh held a meeting Tuesday to discuss moving funding from some non-profit groups to the state Department of Commerce. The joint…
The North Carolina General Assembly is set to vote on a budget this week, one that has defenders of public education up in arms. The proposed budget ends…
The North Carolina Rural Economic Development Center and the Office of State Budget and Management are working to resolve issues in last week’s crippling…
Governor Pat McCrory is calling for new leadership at the NC Rural Economic Development Center. This comes after a scathing audit of the non-profit. In a…