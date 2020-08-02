WATCH: State Officials Hold Tropical Storm Isaias Briefing By WUNC News • 5 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management leaders are scheduled to share updates on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias. Watch live here starting at 3 p.m. Tags: Hurricane IsaiasShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content NC Coastal Communities Prepare For Possible Impact Of Tropical Storm Isaias By Elizabeth Baier & Dave DeWitt • Aug 1, 2020 NOAA via AP Updated at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 2 The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tropical storm and flash flood watches for portions of central and southeastern North Carolina as Isaias makes its way toward the area. Mandatory Evacuation Ordered For Ocracoke Ahead Of Storm By Associated Press • Jul 31, 2020 Larry Lamb / www.flickr.com/photos/49708076@N05/9807199176/ Authorities have ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island this weekend in advance of Hurricane Isaias.