WATCH: State Officials Hold Tropical Storm Isaias Briefing

By 5 minutes ago

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and emergency management leaders are scheduled to share updates on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias.

Watch live here starting at 3 p.m.

Tags: 
Hurricane Isaias

Related Content

NC Coastal Communities Prepare For Possible Impact Of Tropical Storm Isaias

By & Aug 1, 2020
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 9:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Isaias over the Bahamas
NOAA via AP

Updated at 8:50 a.m. on Aug. 2

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued tropical storm and flash flood watches for portions of central and southeastern North Carolina as Isaias makes its way toward the area.

Mandatory Evacuation Ordered For Ocracoke Ahead Of Storm

By Jul 31, 2020
Larry Lamb / www.flickr.com/photos/49708076@N05/9807199176/

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island this weekend in advance of Hurricane Isaias.