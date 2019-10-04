Related Program: 
The State of Things

The Political Junkie Puts Impeachment In Context

  • Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff at a press conference.
    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., at a news conference as House Democrats move ahead in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington.
    AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Impeachment is once again at the center of this week’s newscycle. Now Congress has text messages from U.S. diplomats discussing President Donald Trump’s interactions with the Ukraine.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry last month against Trump over a whistleblower complaint about the president’s call to the leader of Ukraine. In that call, the president asked Ukraine’s president to investigate people and political issues, including former vice president and political rival Joe Biden.

Host Anita Rao talks with Political Junkie Ken Rudin, who puts this effort to remove the president from office into historical context. He also discusses how this inquiry might play out in the current political climate, considering polls that show more voters support rather than oppose impeachment. Plus, Rudin shares his take on the latest polls for Democratic presidential candidates and previews the next debate scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15.

