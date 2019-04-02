North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes Indicted On Charges Of Wire Fraud And Bribery

The Chair of the North Carolina Republican Party Robin Hayes has been indicted on charges including wire fraud, bribery and aiding and abetting. Durham businessman and political donor Greg Lindberg, along with two of his associates: John Gray, and John Palermo Jr., were also indicted. Lindberg is the owner of Global Bankers Insurance Group headquarted in Durham.

In the indictment issued by U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina outlines how the defendants allegedly came up with a scheme "to defraud and to deprive North Carolina and the citizens of North Carolina of their intangible right to the honest services of the commissioner, an elected official, through bribery."

According to the indictment, Hayes, Lindberg and the two associates promised "millions of dollars of contributions" for "official actions favorable to GBIG."

Lindberg has been under federal investigation for alleged financial crimes and for his contributions to North Carolina politicians.

Hayes had announced Monday that he would not seek re-election saying the state GOP's convention in June would be his last leading the party. He has surrendered himself to authorities and made a first appearance at a federal court in Charlotte on Monday.

In a tweet, NCGOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse acknowledged the news.

The 73-year-old Hayes had initially decided to seek another two-year term, but in a news release Monday he said complications from recent hip surgery led him to change his mind. Hayes also said it was a "good time to pass the torch to our strong bullpen of Republican Party leaders."

Hayes served as chairman from 2011 to 2013, then returned in 2016 after the ouster of Chairman Hasan Harnett.

After serving two terms in the General Assembly, Hayes was the 8th District congressman from 1999 through 2008. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1996, losing to Democratic Gov. Jim Hunt.

Hayes was heavily involved in bringing the 2020 Republican Convention to Charlotte.

Monday, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said in the release that Hayes "has been one of the most successful NCGOP chairs ever." He went on to say, "The NCGOP has never been stronger thanks to Robin's dedicated leadership over the last decade."

A new election was ordered in the 9th Congressional District for late this year after evidence emerged that a political operative in rural Bladen County working for Republican Mark Harris' campaign last year was illegally collecting ballots.

The next party chairman will work to guide the party through a 2020 election in which races for president, governor and U.S. Senate will be on state ballots. All 170 seats in the General Assembly also will be up for re-election, with control of the 2021 redistricting at stake.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper won in 2016. Democrats made legislative seat gains in 2018 that ended the GOP's veto-proof control, but Republicans still hold House and Senate majorities.