The State of Things

Listening To Post-Reagan Feminism

All of the oral history interviews included in the book are available online through the Southern Oral History Program.
Why is feminism imagined as waves? The fight for women’s and transgender people’s rights and autonomy is the collective effort of many generations working for and reflecting on shared ideals.

Historian Rachel Seidman presents young feminists’ perspectives on the feminist movement in her new book “Speaking of Feminism: Today's Activists on the Past, Present, and Future of the U.S. Women's Movement” (University of North Carolina Press/2019). Seidman organized the collection of oral histories by age cohorts, featuring interviews of activists in their 40s, 30s and 20s. Common questions emerge within each age group — concerning professional activism, global organizing through social media and trans exclusionary language — and readers can hear the full human range of activists’ regrets and reflections.

Host Anita Rao pulls apart the historical layers of feminist activism with Rachel Seidman, director of the Southern Oral History Program and adjunct assistant professor of history and women’s and gender studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.  
 

The State of Things
