Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.

Grant was raised in Chapel Hill, immersed in the lower FM frequencies. He was offered a warm welcome into the studio by WCOM (Carrboro) and, from there, the waves started carrying him outward, to engineering at WPTF (Raleigh), producing at WBUR (Boston), and serving as program director at the Yurt Radio at Hampshire College, where he studied International Development.

He worked after school for Durham Public Schools and continues partnering with educators. He enjoys collecting and creatively producing oral histories with the Museum of Durham History, Los Campesinos Ecólogicos de la Sierra Madre de Chiapas, and other institutions. For this work, he received the audience choice award at the Southern Oral History Program’s annual Sonic South competition for his piece "She Knows: Race and Reproductive Justice in NC."

If not with The Radio, one may find Grant climbing magnolias, dancing, or paddling the Eno or Haw.