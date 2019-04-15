FEMA To Reimburse Wilmington For Storm Cleanup

A federal agency is reimbursing a North Carolina city for the cost of cleaning up after Hurricane Florence.

News outlets report the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Monday that it has approved more than $17.5 million to reimburse Wilmington for debris removal. The money helps cover the costs the city incurred between Sept. 20, 2018, and Feb. 22.

In February, city staff estimated that Wilmington was facing estimated expenses in excess of $31 million due to Florence. As early as November the city said its Florence clean-up costs were already approaching $25 million.

FEMA says its Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.