FEMA To Reimburse Wilmington For Storm Cleanup

By 56 seconds ago

A boarded window on the front of a house in Wilmington after Hurricane Florence.
Credit Jason deBruyn / WUNC

A federal agency is reimbursing a North Carolina city for the cost of cleaning up after Hurricane Florence.

News outlets report the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Monday that it has approved more than $17.5 million to reimburse Wilmington for debris removal. The money helps cover the costs the city incurred between Sept. 20, 2018, and Feb. 22.

In February, city staff estimated that Wilmington was facing estimated expenses in excess of $31 million due to  Florence. As early as November the city said its Florence clean-up costs were already approaching $25 million.

FEMA says its Public Assistance program provides grants to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Tags: 
Hurricane Florence

Related Content

Study: Better Systems Needed To Connect Volunteers, Donations With Hurricane Victims

By Apr 9, 2019
At RDU, Ben Akroyd helps pilot Martin Fessele pack his Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft with supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence. Fessele came from New Jersey to help with "Operation Airdrop."
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

More than 75,000 North Carolinians volunteered to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence and the months of rebuilding that have followed.

Now, state officials and a team of experts from IBM are working to make sure the volunteer response to a disaster is well-coordinated among private and public agencies.

Post Florence, NC Farmers Turned To Compost To Clean Up

By Elizabeth Friend Feb 25, 2019
Chicken farm buildings are inundated with floodwater from Hurricane Florence near Trenton, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018.
Steve Helber / AP

When Hurricane Florence dumped record-breaking rains on North Carolina last year, poultry farmers took a hit. An estimated 4.2 million chickens and turkeys died in floodwaters.