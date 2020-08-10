Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of August 10

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Aug. 3.

7:50 a.m. – Beginning Tuesday, census takers will begin visiting homes in Wake County that haven’t yet responded to the Census. Census takers will wear masks and follow public health guidelines when they visit homes. Wake County’s self-response rate is about 69%, while North Carolina’s response rate is around 59%. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:42 a.m. - North Carolina will ease gathering restrictions for the Republican National Convention in Charlotte later this month. Gov. Roy Cooper’s current executive order limits mass indoor gatherings at event venues to 10 people. In a recent letter written to the RNC, state health officials said they understand more than 10 people may need to assemble indoors to conduct party business. State officials are still asking for masks and social distancing to remain enforced. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:35 a.m. - Eight inmates at the Durham County Detention Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Full scale testing of all inmates and staff is now being conducted. The Durham County Health Department has initiated contact tracing and any persons with exposure will be contacted. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

7:28 a.m. - UNC football has added Charlotte to its 2020 schedule. The two in-state teams will meet for the first time on Sept. 19 in Chapel Hill. The game against the Charlotte 49ers will be the Tar Heels' one out of conference game. The Tar Heels start their season on Sept. 12 against Syracuse. – Celeste Gracia, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

