Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 20

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 13.

July 20, 2020

8:41 a.m. - The chair of the UNC System's Board of Governors has told leaders of the state's public universities to make plans for budget cuts of up to 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email first obtained by NC Policy Watch, chair Randy Ramsey asks each chancellor to quickly come up with budget adjustments that account for reductions between 25 and 50%. Ramsey says the chancellors should not take any action until the Board of Governors determines how to proceed. – Will Michaels, WUNC

8:20 a.m. - More school districts are considering whether to open with remote learning only during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wake County school board is meeting this week to revisit its original plan to rotate students with one week of in-person instruction, and two weeks of virtual classes. – Will Michaels, WUNC

8:07 a.m. - North Carolina seems to have stopped hemorrhaging jobs. The leisure and hospitality industry facilitated a five-point improvement in the unemployment rate from 12.8% in May to 7.6% in June. That coincides with Governor Roy Cooper's decision to ease restrictions on restaurants, hotels and retailers. But June's unemployment rate is still twice as high as it was the year before. Daily jobless benefit claims still exceed the average weekly total from before COVID-19 hit. The Division of Employment Security says more than 8,500 claims were filed on Thursday. Since mid-March, more than 1.1 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment. - Rebecca Martinez, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates:

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 9

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 16

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 23

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 30

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 6

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 13

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 20

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 27

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 4

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 11

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 18

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 26

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 1

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 8

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 15

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 22

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 29

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 6

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 13