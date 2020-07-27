Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 27

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 20.

July 27, 2020

7:50 a.m. - North Carolina has racked up more than $300 million in COVID-19 related expenses since the pandemic began. That's according to an interim expense report filed by the state budget office to the federal government. The report accounts expenses paid for with CARES Act funding. That federal law allocated $4 billion for North Carolina. More than half of what the state has spent so far has gone to local governments. The second largest amount went to public health. – Liz Schlemmer, WUNC

7:42 a.m. - Two male inmates at the Albemarle Correctional Institution have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Department of Public Safety says one man died at the prison Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital Thursday. Eight state prisoners have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and three were serving their sentences at Albemarle. – Liz Schlemmer, WUNC

7:35 a.m. - Duke University is changing its fall reopening plans to reduce the number of students on campus. When classes start in a matter of weeks, only first and second-year students will be allowed to live in residence halls, with some exceptions. Students living off-campus will be allowed to use libraries and labs but will not have access to dining or recreation areas. – Liz Schlemmer, WUNC

7:29 a.m. - Local utilities are finalizing payment plans for customers who have unpaid bills during the pandemic. A moratorium on utility shutoffs ends on Wednesday, but an executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper says customers should be allowed at least six months to pay back the balances on their accounts. In Fayetteville, the local electric, water and sewer utility is automatically creating six-month payment plans for customers who have not had direct contact with the Fayetteville Public Works Commission. PWC spokeswoman Carolyn Justice-Hinson says the utility believes that can avoid any potential shutoffs until at least late August. Justice-Hinson says nearly 20% of Fayetteville PWC customers are behind in payments, totaling about $12 million in unpaid bills. – Will Michaels, WUNC

This post is compiled and edited by Elizabeth Baier, Mitchell Northam and Laura Pellicer.

Previous weekly updates:

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 9

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 16

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of March 23

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of March 30

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 6

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 13

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week Of April 20

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of April 27

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 4

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 11

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 18

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of May 26

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 1

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 8

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 15

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 22

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of June 29

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 6

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 13

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 20