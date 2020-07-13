Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 13

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of July 6.

July 13, 2020

8:30 a.m. - A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19. Robeson County Republican Senator Danny Britt is the first-known General Assembly member to contract the virus. Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The 41-year-old was on the Senate floor last Wednesday. - Liz Schlemmer, WUNC

